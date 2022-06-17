Three injured in Highway 2 multi-vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On June 16, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 2 at the intersection of Township Road 554. Upon arrival, RCMP and emergency crews tended to multiple vehicles with multiple people with injuries.

Morinville RCMP’s investigation reveals that vehicles were stopped at the set of lights on Highway 2 when 4 of the vehicles were hit from behind by a Southbound tow truck carrying two additional vehicles.

As a result of the collision, 3 individuals were taken to hospital with various injuries. One person remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this collision, however, report that alcohol was not believed to be a factor.