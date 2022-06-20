Business Spotlight: JLS Decals & Signs

Jun 20, 2022 Business, Local News, Morinville News 0

This week’s Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce business spotlight is JLS Decals & Signs, a Morinville company that produces high-quality, long-lasting products.

Some of the products and services include custom decals, vehicle decals, banners, business cards, ice mesh, stickers, window films, banner stands, and lawn signs.

The company work with 54-inch-wide format printers to accommodate any size of job suited for inside and outside applications.

Check out the video above produced by Smith Music and Soaring Pig Studios to learn more.

