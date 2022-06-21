Chamber’s annual golf tournament booking fast

by Stephen Dafoe

July 21 is the date for this year’s Annual Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, presented by Landrex. The tournament takes place once again at Cardiff Golf & Country Club and registration is $130 per player or $480 per team.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said this year’s event is already 70 per cent booked. The registration deadline is July 16, and they are hoping to completely sell out.

“It is a Texas Scramble, and you don’t have to know how to golf,” Pawluk explained. “It’s a fun day away from the office making connections with fellow business people.”

The annual golf tournament is not only an opportunity for business owners and their employees to network with other businesses. The funds help grow the Chamber’s programs.

“The money raised goes to programming (lunch and learns, business after-hours, etc.) for our business community,” Pawluk said.

The Chamber is also looking for more businesses to sponsor the event.

For more information contact Roberta or Jessica at the Chamber office at 780-939-9462.