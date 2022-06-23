Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Above: A child’s bubble captures the evening light and surrounding reflections. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jesse Mercier sent us this great shot of 100 Avenue.

Denise Chevalier sent us this photo of two pelicans.

Sensai Steve Rooke tests student and fellow karate instructor Tyrell Brink during the Combat Challenge event last weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

There were lots of smiling faces at the Wild Rose Midway last weekend – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gerald Skowronsi looks at one of the displays at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event at the cultural centre last Friday afternoon – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Mayor Simon Boersma and Councillors Maurice St. Denis and Jennifer Anhelliger served up breakfast Saturday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

Councillors Stephen Dafoe and Rebecca Balanko were also there – Lucie Roy Photo

MLA Dale Nally came out for Saturday’s breakfast to lend a hand. – Lucie Roy Photo

The military obstacle course was one of the popular events at last weekend’s festival. – Lucie Roy Photo