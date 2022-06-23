Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Jun 23, 2022

Above: A child’s bubble captures the evening light and surrounding reflections. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jesse Mercier sent us this great shot of 100 Avenue.

Denise Chevalier sent us this photo of two pelicans.

Sensai Steve Rooke tests student and fellow karate instructor Tyrell Brink during the Combat Challenge event last weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

There were lots of smiling faces at the Wild Rose Midway last weekend – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gerald Skowronsi looks at one of the displays at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event at the cultural centre last Friday afternoon – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Mayor Simon Boersma and Councillors Maurice St. Denis and Jennifer Anhelliger served up breakfast Saturday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo

Councillors Stephen Dafoe and Rebecca Balanko were also there – Lucie Roy Photo

MLA Dale Nally came out for Saturday’s breakfast to lend a hand. – Lucie Roy Photo

The military obstacle course was one of the popular events at last weekend’s festival. – Lucie Roy Photo

 

A National Indigenous Peoples Day event was held at Cardiff Hall on Wednesday night. There were performances by First Nations and Metis Cultures. The event had a food truck, vendors, info booths colouring booklets and crafts for the kids. Guests who provided opening remarks included Sturgeon County Mayor Hnatiw, Tanya Hogan of Creating Hope Society and Jac Dagneau Executive Director at Fort Saskatchewan Families First Society. Performances consisted of the Red River Jig, drummers, Grand Entry, Grass dance, Jingle Dress Fancy, Male Fancy Dancer, for the kids a story on how frogs got long legs, hoop dancer and more. – Lucie Roy Photos
