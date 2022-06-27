Crime Prevention Tips for the summer

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

Over the past month, St. Albert RCMP has seen an increase in certain property crimes and wants to educate citizens to help protect their belongings. Theft of bicycles, theft from motor vehicles and theft from garages/backyards are always more common during the summer months.

St. Albert RCMP asks the community to follow the following tips to prevent these types of thefts from occurring:

Ensure bicycles/scooters are always locked up and when not in use, put away

Put identifying marks/numbers or serial numbers on bikes, lawn mowers, quads, outdoor equipment/tools

Put away children’s toys and bikes when not in use

Put away all tools

Lock the front door even when outside in the backyard

Ask a neighbour to take care of the yard & take in papers if you plan to be away

Turn on outside lights in the evening and install motion sensor lights

Similar to the above tips, St. Albert RCMP follow #9PMRoutine / Lock It – Crime Reduction initiatives.

Every night at 9 PM:

Remove valuables from your vehicle and ensure it’s locked, windows are closed, and if possible, park vehicles in a garage.

Close all garage windows and lock any garage doors, especially those leading into your house.

Keep your vehicle registration and insurance documents secure. The documents can be used to commit other crimes.

Check and lock all house doors and shut all windows.

Turn on an exterior light.

Close and lock your fence gate.

Lock your shed.

Put away bikes and toys in your yard.

Everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe. If you see something or feel something is suspicious, do not assume someone else has reported it, write it down and call the police.

St. Albert RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to the RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.