Shop local and win with CFIB summer contest

Shop local and you and a local business could win cash and prizes

by Morinville Online Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has brought back its Big Thank You Contest for the third year and encourages all Canadians to participate. The contest, which started on Monday, June 27 runs until Sunday, July 24.

Entry is simple-shoppers enter by writing a thank-you note to their favourite small Canadian business at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca. Consumers can thank multiple businesses for more chances to win and can enter every week.

CFIB will pick one shopper and one business each week to win $1000 to support local shopping as well as a Big Thank You Box with small business products from every province and territory. Consumers will also receive gift cards provided by Scotiabank, eBay Canada, and Dairy Queen.

Additionally, the winning business will receive a photography lightbox provided by eBay Canada and a one-year CFIB membership.

“This contest gives consumers a way to thank their favourite local business, spread some joy and possibly win money with amazing products from independent businesses across the country,” said CFIB Executive Vice President Laura Jones. “This campaign calls for all Canadians to rally behind small businesses who need our support now more than ever.”

Majority of Canadians choosing to shop local

The contest follows a recent CFIB survey that indicates a majority of shoppers (86%) view shopping locally as important to them.

In Alberta, 53 per cent report they make efforts to buy from small businesses rather than ordering from large online retailers. The top reason given for the choice is supporting their community.

“People care about their community, where their products come from and the impact they have on the economy,” Jones said. “There’s [a] desire to support local, especially as 93% of consumers see that small businesses are really struggling right now.”

CFIB’s most recent Small Business Recovery Dashboard for Alberta indicates 59 per cent of small businesses are still making less than their normal revenues, 66 per cent are bearing pandemic debt and 82 per cent are still feeling pandemic-related stress.

CFIB has free resources for businesses to promote their business and encourage customers to enter the contest by clicking here.

