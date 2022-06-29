Collision near Redwater claims one life

submitted by Redwater RCMP

Redwater RCMP along with Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 28 and Township Road 582 in Thorhild County, involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer hauling an empty Super B tank.

The tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames due to the impact of the collision, and the adult male driver and lone occupant received minor injuries. The adult male driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation; however, it is believed the southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the northbound tractor-trailer.

Highway 28 at Township Road 582 remained closed for several hours. The road was cleared at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

