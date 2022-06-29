County couple win $100,000 on Lotto Max

Sturgeon County residents Russell Clarke and Sheila Gray matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number from the April 8 LOTTO MAX draw and will take home $100,000.

Clarke was at a local store on June 14 when he remembered to check his ticket from back in April.

When he scanned his ticket, he couldn’t believe his eyes; he had won $100,000.

“I honestly thought the scanner was broken; all I saw was zeroes but I didn’t realize,” he said while claiming his prize. “I checked a non-winning ticket just to confirm. Then the machine went off and froze up the terminal.”

Clarke said he was in total shock when he realized his windfall.

“I went home to show my wife and she was looking at a weather app, so I passed her the claim slip and she kept trying to get me to look at the weather,” he laughed. “I said, ‘Look at what you’re holding!’”

When Gray saw the claim slip, she was in disbelief.

“I asked if he was joking and when he wasn’t I just kept saying ‘oh my god!’”

The happy winners have started thinking about all the ways they can use their newfound windfall. “As much as we’d like to blow it, we’re going to put some towards our mortgage,” Gray said. “We may take a trip to the east coast.”

They purchased their winning ticket from the Safeway Gas Bar at 8651 94 Street in Fort Saskatchewan on the day of the April 8 draw. They won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 3056744

