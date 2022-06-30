Editorial: Three cheers for Smith Music

For the last 25 years, Smith Music has been an undeniable staple of Morinville’s arts and culture scene.

Until Wednesday night, that is. The final Smith Music student concert marked the end of a quarter-century of students taking the stage to show off what they had learned and how they had progressed over the previous year.

COVID restrictions two years ago did not stop students from learning as Smith Music, like most businesses, immediately pivoted. In Paul’s case, that involved quickly adapting to online lessons.

Kids still had the benefit of weekly music lessons from Paul and his staff of music teachers.

Years of music knowledge have changed hands in the old garage on 100 Street and in other locations around town where Smith has taught musicians, many of whom have gone on to great things.

One could be impressed with that legacy alone, but it is not the only one for Smith or the business.

Until recent years, Smith successfully chaired and ran a small-town festival – St. Jean Baptiste Days – that rivalled those of bigger cities in scale and scope.

Paul picked up the reins of that successful endeavour from former Fire Chief Ron Cust and before him Joel Chevalier, two community-minded men who put the spirit of Frontier Daze back into Morinville’s arts and culture scene.

As the English poet, Chaucer said, “All good things must come to an end.” This statement is true in life as well as business.

Under Paul Smith’s control, Smith Music not only taught students who became teachers, not only recorded bands, organized festivals, and played local shows – it became a fixture of what it means to be a community business with the community in mind.

Last words belong to editorialists, and our last words to Paul and his staff as they move on to other interests and adventures is Thank You for serving the community for 25 years.

