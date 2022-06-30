Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some photos our and other photographers’ lenses captured this past week.

Scott Richardson gave us this great photo of the sun setting during Saturday night’s Garth Brooks concert.

A male red-winged blackbird gives a warning call. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A female red-winged blackbird rests on a cattail. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jesse Mercier sent us these two drone shots from the weekend Above is Sunday’s Farmers’ Market.

Jesse also sent this shot of the storm that rolled in on the weekend.

A house wren singing for a mate in an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A ladybug travelling on a hanging flower basket. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this shot of a bug on his windshield.

ACFA’s St. Jean Baptiste Day celebration took place on Friday, June 24 behind the old arena. There was lots to do and live entertainment as well. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Wyanita Seinen of Nourish Morinville was at the St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations – Stephen Dafoe Photo

ACFA regional director Josée Côté at the St. Jean Baptiste Day event – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The petting zoo was a popular draw at the St. Jean Baptiste Day event – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Twelve-year-old Ethan Keller sent us this photo of a cedar waxwing, photographed in the backyard.

Ethan also captured this shot of a house finch.

Jesse Himshoot sings during Smith Music Concert rehearsals on June 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ivy Mills performs an original song during Smith Music Concert rehearsals on June 27. Smith music held its final concert Wednesday night, ending a 25-year Morinville tradition. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young sparrow sits in an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

