RCMP traffic focus for July is impaired drivers

Each month Alberta RCMP and their traffic enforcement partners focus on a particular aspect of the Traffic Sfety Calendar. July’s educational awareness and focus are on impaired driving in connection with the Canada Day weekend and beyond.

RCMP encourages motorists to remember the importance of sober driving not just on July 1 but throughout the summer.

“In July 2021, Alberta RCMP officers removed 638 impaired drivers from the roads. Of the 30 fatal collisions that month, eight of those collisions involved a driver who had been impaired,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “Despite the known dangers and consequences, people continue to get behind the wheel while impaired. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never safe — however, it is always preventable. This summer, we are urging Albertans to think twice before driving impaired. Plan ahead and practice safe, sober driving.”

RCMP offer the following tips:

Never get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Arrange a sober ride to and from your destinations if you are planning on consuming drugs or alcohol.

Do not operate off-highway or recreational vehicles while impaired. It is illegal and dangerous.

Stand up against impaired driving and encourage others to practice smart driving behaviours.

