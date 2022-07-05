Shop Local Summer: iCandy Optical

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

iCandy Optical in Morinville is a locally owned, family optical. Check them out, comfortable setting, great value pricing and fantastic customer service.

They can be found online at www.iCandyOptical.com

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

