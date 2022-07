The Morinville Community Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing as of July 2nd. This year’s summer-long program carries an Alice in Wonderland theme.

In this week’s Book Bites video, produced by Soaring Pig Studios, Program Coordinator Jessica Sheppard tells you all about what is in store for the program.

For more details, you can visit the Morinville Community Library online at their website or Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook