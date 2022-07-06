Shop Local Summer: Legendary Liquor

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Legendary Liquor is a Family owned and operated local business focused on customer satisfaction. Offering a wide variety of Wine, Beer & Spirits.

They can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/legendaryliquor

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

