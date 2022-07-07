Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some local photos taken by our and other local photographers’ lenses this past week.

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of two black terns.

A bee collects some pollen from the bloom on a ninebark shrub. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinvillians woke up to little Canadian flags on their lawn edges on Canada Day. We’d like to thank the Morinville Murray Knight, the Morinville Historical & Cultural Society and their volunteers for assembling the teams to place these small flags on the lawns of residents of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville entertained Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performing during Canada Day celebrations in Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ed Bulger and Paul Smith were another local Canda Day tradition during this year’s event – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Elm leaves with early evening light dancing behind – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A lone daffodil sits in full bloom in a Morinville garden – Stephen Dafoe Photo

