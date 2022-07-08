Raoul St. Jean honoured in Legal

submitted by Town of Legal

Raoul St. Jean, a proud lifelong resident of the Town of Legal (from 1928-2021), has memories with the town that will never be forgotten. A tribute honouring all that Raoul St. Jean has done for the community took place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, with a plaque that has been mounted to the Legal Fire Hall’s Flagpole.

Through his lifetime, Raoul served the town as the Public Works Foreman (1949-1988), a Police Constable (1955-1972), Councillor (1992-1999), and founder and member of both the Legal Fire Department (1949-1996) and the Legal Ambulance (1965-1988).

The St. Jean family, from left to right Betty Lahouse, Pauline Fortier, Therese Oligny, Marie Hoffman, Albert St. Jean, Denise St. Jean, Colette Bilodeau and Rachel Domsky, stands with the plaque that honours their father, Raoul St. Jean.

Albert St. Jean (son of Raoul)

Mayor Trina Jones

Chief Administrative Officer Robert Proulx addressed family, friends, relatives and community members that were in attendance.

The District of Legal Fire Department proudly displayed some of the emergency response vehicles at the event.

