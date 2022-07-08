Shop Local Summer: P & D Petroleum

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce. With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

P&D Petroleum (UFA Morinville) is a family-based business located in Morinville, Onoway and Westlock. They specialize in bulk fuel, trailer sales and equipment sales, mainly dealing in the agriculture, construction and oil and gas sectors.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

