submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., St. Albert RCMP were called to a complaint of a naked male running through traffic near St. Albert Trail and Green Grove Drive.

St. Albert RCMP received numerous calls regarding this incident and were able to apprehend the male under the Mental Health Act. No charges were laid.

No further information will be released. The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

