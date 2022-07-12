Shop Local Summer: Cell Tech Morinville

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Cell Tech Morinville has a great team of highly trained experts, who can easily identify gadget issues and provide appropriate solutions. They are open 7 days a week and are a one-stop shop for all your device repair needs. Stop by and see how they can turn your issues into solutions. Visit them at 10219 100 Ave, Unit 3 (Inside Morinville Plaza).

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

