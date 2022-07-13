Food: Rhubarb Relish Recipe

Here is something else you can do with this season’s crop besides the standard strawberry/rhubarb pies and rhubarb cobbler.

Rhubarb Relish

INGREDIENTS

2 cups chopped rhubarb

2 peppers cut fine

1 half white onion cut fine

2.5 cups brown sugar

1 cup vinegar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground allspice

1/4 tsp ground cloves

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1/ Mix vegetable ingredients

2/ Mix in other ingredients

3/ Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally

4/ Strain excess juices away

5/ Let cool and jar for refrigeration or seal for storage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

