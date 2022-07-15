Shop Local Summer: JLS Decals & Signs

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

JLS Decals & Signs, a Morinville company produces high-quality, long-lasting products. Some of the products and services include custom decals, vehicle decals, banners, business cards, ice mesh, stickers, window films, banner stands, and lawn signs.

The company work with 54-inch-wide format printers to accommodate any size of job suited for inside and outside applications.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

