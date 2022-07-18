Letter: Lucie Roy named Rotarian of the Year

July 9th was the awards dinner for the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon.

The gavel was passed from outgoing Co-Presidents Brian Reed and Gord Putnam to incoming President Joe Dwyer.

As well, it was announced that Lucie Roy was named the club’s Rotarian of the Year. Lucie has been involved with Rotary International, the Rose Bowl International Float Committee and the celebrations for incoming International Rotary President Janet Jones.

Along with her continued dedication to the Morinville Sturgeon community, these commitments truly demonstrated Lucie’s over and above dedication.

Alan Otway

