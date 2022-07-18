Shop Local Summer: RV City

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

RV City is a family-owned, family-focused business passionate about the RV Industry. RV City has two Full-Service locations in the Edmonton area. (Morinville & Nisku) They are partnered with Jayco, Inc as an Exclusive Jayco Dealer. Offering the full range of Jayco products, RV City provides a wide range of services to support Rvers, including new and used sales, services, parts, accessories, storage, and experienced advice.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

