Shop Local Summer: Pleasant Homes

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Pleasant Homes specializes in residential and commercial modular and manufactured buildings. They’ve been retailing and servicing modular and manufactured homes since 1983. Whatever your project is, they’re excited to help you build it.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

