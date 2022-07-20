Letter: Town Launches Public Engagement Portal with 2023 Budget Survey

The Town of Morinville wants your input on its 2023 budget. www.engagemorinville.ca – the Town’s Public Engagement Portal launches today with the 2023 Budget Survey. This portal will be the hub of all Town of Morinville public engagement.

Residents and business owners have until August 15, 2022 to complete the 2023 budget survey. The Survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete and will ask questions relating to:

Funding Municipal Services and Balancing Priorities

Snow and Ice Service Levels

Community Bus and Public Transit

The Town will also be gathering input at local seniors’ homes, the Morinville Farmer’s Market, Summer events and other community gatherings. The information collected will help shape operating and capital budget planning. A ‘What we Heard’ report will also be delivered to Council as a tool to inform their decision making.

If participants would prefer to complete it in writing, they can request a paper copy of the survey by calling 780-939-4361. They will be provided with an addressed postage-paid envelope to return the survey.

