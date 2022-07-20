Public Notice: COVID-19 visitor restrictions rescinded at AHS acute care sites

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Visitor restrictions at Alberta Health Services (AHS) acute care, ambulatory care, urgent care, and emergency care sites have now been rescinded.

This includes removing limits to visitation and limits to the number of designated family/support persons and visitors permitted per patient.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, access restrictions at AHS sites have been in place to limit the number of visitors and designated family/support persons permitted in healthcare settings.

While these limits have been necessary to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, we understand how challenging they have been for patients and their families.

What families and visitors should keep in mind:

While most sites will be able to accommodate open access for visitors and designated family/support persons, it is important to know that some healthcare settings may need to impose access limits due to the vulnerability of their patients, or in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. There may also be limits on how many people can be in an area at one time in order to maintain physical distancing requirements.

If you are planning to come to site to see a patient, speak with the site or patient’s care team beforehand to find out if any access limits are in place.

It is also important to remember that, as healthcare facilities are vulnerable environments, certain measures must remain in place for the safety of patients, staff, and all on site. Anyone entering must continue to follow precautions such as continuous masking, entry screening, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.

For more information, visit ahs.ca/visitation.

