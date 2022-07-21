Craft Fair and Dog Show raising funds for a good cause

by Stephen Dafoe

This August, residents will be able to help raise funds for those who cannot afford needed surgery for their pets.

The Morinville Dog Show and Craft Fair take place on Saturday, August 20 on the grounds behind the Morinville Veterinary Clinic.

The craft fair, with an anticipated 30 local vendors, runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the dog show starts at noon, with 11:30 a.m. being the check-in deadline.

“The object of the event is to raise money for the clinic’s OSCAR Fund, which is an account we use to help low-income pet owners pay for their pet’s veterinary needs in the case of emergency situations,” said Practice Manager Julie Godfrey. “This helps the pet receive the care it needs immediately without the barrier of low or non-existent finances.

They will also have a photo booth with doggy accessories. Photos will be emailed for a small donation to the OSCAR Fund.

Entries needed for the dog show

Organizers are currently looking for dog show participants for several categories. Entry fees are a flat $10 for as many categories as dog owners wish to enter. There will be ribbons and prizes, and each participant will receive a goody bag.

Godfrey said the upcoming event is the biggest OSCAR fundraising event the clinic has undertaken, and they are hoping to see the residents of Morinville join to make the event successful.

“Join us for a fun event that will directly help pet owners in your local community,” Godfrey said. “One hundred per cent of the profits from the event will go into the OSCAR Fund to help local animals.”

Information can be found at the clinic or on their Facebook event page. Those wishing to enroll their dog in the show can get the form by emailing jamie@morinvillevet.com

