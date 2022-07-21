Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Jul 21, 2022 Our Morinville 0

A young downy woodpecker feeds in a tree – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Joanne Maurier sent us this photo of a deer checking out her deck.

Joanne also sent this golden beauty.

The Bocock/de Vos families were awarded Alberta’s Century Farm and Ranch Award.. Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St Albert, St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Councillor Kristin Toms. Seated -Rachel de Vos, Bill Bocock and John and Jenny Bocock. – Lucie Roy Photo

A collision Wednesday afternoon involved three vehicles. One vehicle had five passengers, the other two had only the driver. Two of the seven people involved were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance. No info on injuries is available. The traffic lights at 100 Avenue and 100  Street were out at the time of the collision. Information on the cause of the collision was not available.

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of pelicans.

A crow sits atop an evergreen keeping watch. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon was bright in the morning sky over Morinville on Tuesday at 73% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

This small plane was out for an early evening flight over and around Morinville Tuesday night – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.