Alberta Great Kids Award presented to Morinville Teen

by Lucie Roy

Morinville teen Ivy Mills is one of the recipients of the Alberta 2022 Great Kids Award. The Alberta government awarded 16 young people the 2022 Great Kids Award for inspiring and changing the lives of others while overcoming challenges and hardships.

Mills received a letter from the Honourable Matt Jones, Minister of Children’s Services.

The first paragraph starts with, “On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I am very pleased to recognize you with a 2022 Great Kids Award. We received many nominations from across Alberta for this prestigious award, and you were chosen as one of only 16 recipients. Stacey Buga nominated you because of the exceptional qualities you have demonstrated.”

The letter went on to say how impressed they were when they read her story and how she gives back to the community, her musical talents, advocating for LGBTQ2S+ youth and maintaining a positive attitude. They spoke of her inspiration to so many and how she has shown incredible leadership and character.

In addition to the letter, Mills received a personalized plaque and a scroll from Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St. Albert.

Ivy’s father is a Canadian Forces veteran who has been deployed in active war zones, and Ivy has embraced the opportunity to educate others on commemorative days like Remembrance Day.

Musically gifted, she has performed at school ceremonies, sang at Remembrance Day Services and sang O Canada in 2019 at the opening of the Legislature and sang at seniors’ lodges.

Ivy has been involved in community events, including Culture Days, International Woman’s Day, Pride Week, Morinville Festival and helping to serve dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She also volunteers at Higher Grounds.

She volunteers at school in leadership and working and helps at Day Care.

At school, Ivy is involved in helping new kids in the LGBTQ2S+ community get accepted and connected in school and advocates for safety and educates people further.

Ivy is an advocate for LGBTQ2S+ and created an event for Out Loud and helps promote safety.

In a conversation with the MLA, Ivy said her influence is from both her parents and how her father shows a lot of leadership (military) and her Mom encourages involvement in events.

Ivy’s nomination was a collaboration of numerous people in the community.

The Great Kids Award has been in existence since 1999.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

