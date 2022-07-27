Food: How To Make Berry Clafoutis

Jul 27, 2022 Food & Health 0

With berries starting to be ready for picking in our back gardens, it is time to try something a little different for dessert.

Clafoutis is a French fruit dessert with few ingredients, is easy to make, and tastes delicious. Make it once, and it will become a regular dish in your home.

If you can make pancake batter, you can make Clafoutis.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
2 tbsp melted butter
2 cups of fruit – the juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.

3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.

4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.