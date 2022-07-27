Food: How To Make Berry Clafoutis

With berries starting to be ready for picking in our back gardens, it is time to try something a little different for dessert.
Clafoutis is a French fruit dessert with few ingredients, is easy to make, and tastes delicious. Make it once, and it will become a regular dish in your home.
If you can make pancake batter, you can make Clafoutis.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup whipping cream or whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
2 tbsp melted butter
2 cups of fruit – the juicier the better
DIRECTIONS
1/ Preheat oven to 325 degrees
2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.
3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.
4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan
5/ Add in all of the fruit
6/ Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes
7/ Let cool and enjoy
This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.
Be the first to comment