Food: How To Make Berry Clafoutis

With berries starting to be ready for picking in our back gardens, it is time to try something a little different for dessert.

Clafoutis is a French fruit dessert with few ingredients, is easy to make, and tastes delicious. Make it once, and it will become a regular dish in your home.

If you can make pancake batter, you can make Clafoutis.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

2 tbsp melted butter

2 cups of fruit – the juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract until sugar is completely dissolved.

3/ Whisk in flour until a pancake-like batter forms.

4/ Pour batter into a greased pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.

