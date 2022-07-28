Chamber taking nominations for exceptional businesses

Above: Photomontage of some of the 2021 Business of the Year recipients.

by Stephen Dafoe

Nominations opened this week for this year’s Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Residents have until Aug. 22 to nominate their favourite business for the 2022 Business Awards.

As was the case last year, the Chamber will hold its annual awards night gala on Thursday, Oct 20.

Nominations are open to Morinville businesses as well as those in the Sturgeon County area, and this year’s awards are as follows:

◉ Small Business (1-4 full-time employees)

◉ Medium Business (5-13 employees)

◉ Large Business (over 14 employees)

◉ New Business (3 years or less)

◉ Community Spirit – business or non-profit

◉ Agriculture/Farm Business

◉ Home-Based Business (3 employees or less)

◉ Youth Customer Service (under 25 years)

◉ Legacy Award (Long-time business – 10 years and over)

The Chamber also offers its own award – The Integrity Award.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk is encouraging Morinville and area residents to nominate businesses in Morinville, throughout Sturgeon County and Alexander First Nation.

“It honours local businesses,” Pawluk said. “Honour your favourite local businesses as a business of the year in whatever category they fit. It’s been a rough couple of years for businesses, and it’s good to let them know they are appreciated.”

The Chamber has set up an online nomination form where you can provide your reason for the nomination to a maximum of 200 words.

In addition to looking for nominations, the Chambers is also conducting a survey to pick this year’s Gala theme. The options available are Casino-Vegas, Broadway, Bond, or French Canadian.

For more information – visit MorinvilleChamber.com.

