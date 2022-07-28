Rock’n August Country Cruise to tour through Morinville Sunday

The Rock’n August car show, a staple of summer entertainment in St. Albert, regularly draws many Morinville and Sturgeon County residents south to enjoy vintage vehicles.

The event, running Aug. 2 to 6 will be preceded this Sunday, July 31 by the Country Cruise with cars coming to Morinville for a slow ride through town.

Organizer and Rock’n August board member Rick Dory told Morinville Online that the cars will be leaving Century Casino in St. Albert around noon, and estimates the cars would roll into Morinville around 12:25 to 12:30 on Sunday.

The cars will enter Morinville on 100 Street, down 95 Avenue and 95 street to Grandin Drive. From there they will travel west on 100 Avenue to 107 Street, then east on 101 Avenue and back down 100 Street to 100 Avenue, where they will head east to Highway 28 and make their way to Legal.

Details on the route can be found at the map link below.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1IKQYExp3MtC9uQIWGHbSfQK13xDqO-Y&usp=sharing

Above is a video of last year’s cruise.

