Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate impersonation of police officer

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On August 4, 2022, shortly after 11 a.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a complaint from a motorist that he was being followed by what appeared to be a police vehicle while driving northbound on Highway 28A from Highway 15 in Sturgeon County.

The motorist reported a blue Crown Victoria with a substandard paint job, a light bar affixed to the top, and alternating lights on the front grill was behind him for several miles. The motorist was not convinced it was a legitimate police vehicle.

Public safety is our number one priority, and as such, we ask that anyone being followed by what they believe to be an imitation emergency vehicle to continue driving to the nearest police station or call 911.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) who are looking for anyone with information regarding this vehicle to contact them at the Detachment, 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.