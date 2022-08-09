Miracle Treat Day on this Thursday

by Stephen Dafoe

Any day is a good day to buy a DQ Blizzard, but Thursday, Aug. 11, will see Blizzard purchase net proceeds donated directly to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Miracle Treat Day has been a DQ tradition for the past 20 years. The Stollery is one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada supported by the day-long fundraiser.

“Donations made in support of Miracle Treat Day stay in the communities where they are raised to help local kids. In our case, all the proceeds will go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital,” said Morinville DQ Franchisee Joyce Lawrie. “Donations to Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals are put towards supporting research and training, purchasing equipment, and paying for uncompensated care, all in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.”

Although Miracle Treat Day is in its 20th year, the partnership began 38 years ago with DQ employees, franchisees, and volunteers raising funds through the years.

Lawrie and her staff are hoping to see lots of Blizzard orders on Thursday to help raise funds for the cause.

“In Canada alone, participating Canadian stores raised close to $2 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day in 2021. We would love to make 2022 even bigger.”

Morinville DQ customers will also be able to round up their purchases as an extra donation to the Stollery.