Fort Saskatchewan RCMP lay charges in catalytic converter thefts

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On August 9, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a complaint of an unknown female underneath a pickup truck who cut something off the bottom of the vehicle and rode away on a bicycle.

RCMP obtained a photo of the suspect and were able to locate her a short distance away. Two catalytic converters were recovered, and the female was in possession of a hand saw and bolt cutters. The suspect was bound by a previous release order not to be in possession of break-in tools.

A 42-year-old Fort Saskatchewan female has been charged with:

Theft from a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Failing to comply with release order

The female is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on August 18, 2022.

Publisher’s Note: Fort Sask RCMP did not identify the accused.