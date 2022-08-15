Legion Show ‘N’ Shine packs in the vehicles and the people

The Morinville Legion hosted the first of what they plan to be an annual Memorial Car Show and Shine on Saturday, drawing even more cars than expected.

This event was open to anyone to show their car, truck or motorcycle, and the public had an opportunity to vote for their favourite vehicle. A silent auction of items donated by Morinville and area businesses also took place as well as a barbecue.

The well-attended event was a tribute to Corporal Nick Bulger, who was killed in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device (IED) on July 3, 2009.

Before the event, the Morinville Legion said they saw the Show ‘N’ Shine as a great opportunity to bring knowledge and remembrance about those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The event was also an opportunity to inform military and RCMP members, veterans and their families about the support and services the Legion can provide.

Legion 1st Vice President Michael Adams said the Morinville Legion is rejuvenating their look, creating a new and inviting look inside the building with a grant from the Province. “Bringing new and inventive ideas for entertainment like the car show, dinner and hypnotist, lawn chair movie theatre, bingo, meat draws with mega draws and peer support groups for spouses and vets,” Adams said in a media release prior to Saturday’s event. “All the while continuing with our mission of supporting vets, vets’ families and the community.”

For more information on current and upcoming events, you can follow the Legion at www.facebook.com/MorinvilleLegionbranch176

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Joe Jacob Photos