JMMF hosting golf tournament this week

submitted by The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) is proud to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament! This event will welcome honourary guest the Hon. Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, MLA Morinville – St Albert. This event is vital to create a future free of domestic violence for all individuals.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament will take place on August 18th, 2022 at the Cardiff Golf Country Club. Cardiff is an 18-hole semi-private golf club located just 12 minutes north of St Albert. Built on one of Alberta’s first underground coal mines, its unique setting offers challenges to golfers of all levels. Fundraising events will include a charity marshmallow contest, axe throwing, and a firefighter golf ball drop featuring the Morinville Fire Department.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit a new program called Inspire. The Inspire Program is a partnership with the Sturgeon County School Division for youth in grades 7-9 who identify as female. The program will explore ideas about leadership, healthy relationships, bullying, self-image, societal pressures, and wellness. This program will empower the youth in our community to make healthy choices, build their self-worth, and nurture healthy relationships.

You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/jessica-martel-memorial-foundation-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-327541374067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch