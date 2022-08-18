Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

The moon over Morinville Wednesday morning around 11 am was waning gibbous at 62.6% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of an Eastern Kingbird.

The Rolling Barrage (TRB) coast-to-coast 6th annual motorcycle rally to raise awareness for PTSD drove by Legal and Morinville on Monday. Registered riders could join the ride anytime as they travel across the country. The full ride from Halifax to Burnaby, BC, is approx 8000 km and takes three weeks. – Lucie Roy Photos

The damaged trees at St Jean Baptiste Park were removed a few weeks ago. Last Thursday, student worker Zachary Geldart and seasonal workers Chelsea Critchley and Taylor Brenneis were busy cleaning up where the trees used to be.

The trees were damaged by the church fire on June 30, 2021. New trees will be planted in the Park once the church’s construction is complete. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Namao Flower and Bench Show was held Saturday at the Namao Community Hall. Close to 100 entries were received with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Best of Show was awarded for the Flower Class, Baking, Preserves and Craft Class and Junior Best of Show. Florence Quaghebeur and her daughter Louise Kluthe looking over the winners at the Namao Flower and Bench Show. – Lucie Roy Photo

Alberta Open Farm Days was held Saturday and Sunday- 13 & 14 August. Two of the farms in the local area to participate included 2BK Vegetable Farm and the Nonay Family Lakeside Farmstead. Above: Renee and Murray Knight at the 2BK store. – Lucie Roy Photo

One of the vehicles on display at last Saturday’s Legion Show ‘N’ Shine. – Joe Jacob Photo

Two men check out a Bricklin, one of the vehicles on display at the Legion Show ‘N’ Shine, held Aug. 13. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.