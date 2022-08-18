Rolling Barrage rolls past Morinville and Legal

The Rolling Barrage (TRB) coast-to-coast 6th annual motorcycle rally to raise awareness for PTSD drove by Legal and Morinville on Monday.

We met up with three of the riders joining the group at Legal.

Registered riders can join the ride at any point as they travel across the country.

The full ride from Halifax to Burnaby, BC, is approx 8000 km and takes three weeks.

Riders are responsible for their own expenses, which include food, fuel, lodgings, maintenance and other costs along the way they may encounter.

The Rolling Barrage PTSD Foundation’s mission is to create and maintain a community of support for Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and first responders, to show strength and unity and to combat the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Last year the Rolling Barrage raised nearly $59,000 for its PTSD Foundation.

The Rolling Barrage raises funds and awareness to support programs and organizations that provide assistance to those who served.

This year the ride began in Halifax on the 1 August and is scheduled to arrive in Cranbrook, BC on Aug. 17 and ends in Burnaby on Aug. 20.