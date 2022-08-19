St. Albert RCMP Arrest Male in Grandparent Scam

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On July 29, 2022, St. Albert RCMP received a call from a concerned grandparent that their grandchild was in custody and they had been asked to pay bail of $9,800. The grandparent was waiting at their residence with the money for someone to attend to collect the bail money. St. Albert RCMP recognized the situation as the “grandparent scam” and attended the residence where an 18-year-old male, Issa LOPEZ of North York, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fraud over $5,000

Fraud under $5,000

St. Albert RCMP was able to assist in preventing this victim from losing any money and also identified a second victim, recovering $4000 that the additional victim had [allegedly] paid to Lopez for their “grandchild’s bail.” St. Albert RCMP was able to return the $4000 to the victim.

Lopez was released on bail with conditions, and his next court appearance is September 12, 2022.

St. Albert RCMP would like to advise the community that bail money can only be paid at a police station or at a court house and would like community members to contact their grandparents and/or parents to notify them of this to assist in the prevention of further frauds.

