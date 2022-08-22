Alexander Pow Wow draws 300 plus dancers [photos]

Alexander First Nation’s Treaty Days included a traditional pow wow with two grand entries on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s traditional pow wow included 17 drum groups and more than 300 dancers dancing in elaborate regalia over the six Grand Entries.

Sunday marked the 145 anniversary of the signing of Treaty 6. A special monument unveiling occurred at the Alberta Legislature earlier in the day.

Below are two photo galleries of the Friday evening and Saturday evening Grand Entries.

Friday Evening, Aug. 20 – Photos By Lucie Roy

Sunday Evening, Aug. 21 – Photos by Stephen Dafoe