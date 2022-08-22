Alexander Valve & Supply holds grand opening

by Lucie Roy

The Alexander Valve & Supply manufacturing facility at Alexander First Nation held its grand opening on Friday, August 19, with more than 200 in attendance.

Nolan Arcand, the master of ceremonies made introductions followed by speeches from CEO/President of Alexander Valve & Supply Ken Braget, UCP Minister of Indigenous Relations – the Honourable Rick Wilson, and Chief George Arcand Jr.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Ken Braget CEO/President AVS ,Ian Arcand CEO, Chief George Arcand Jr., Kris VanderBurg, Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Business Corp and Honourable Rick Wilson, UCP Minister of Indigenous Relations.

“Today we are launching our official beginning of something that will make Alexander proud. A beginning for Alexander and hope for many more,” said Chief George Arcand Jr. in his remarks.

He spoke of the people they will have working there starting to assemble valves, making partnerships and being part of the economy and process.

Chief Arcand Jr said this facility will be a beginning for Alexander, and they hope that there will be many more grand openings of new buildings, new facilities and new businesses Alexander can undertake.

“I want to officially announce that today Alexander is open for business,” Arcand said.

The Alexander Valve & Supply Company is expanding and seeking partnerships and currently has partnerships locally and provincially as well as internationally with Italy and Korea.

The Opening included tours of the quality, manufacturing and assembly and the introduction of the AVS A3 model ball valve made exclusively by Alexander First Nation, and information about the Alexander actuation, mechanical services, hydrotesting, valve engineering, sales and manufacturing, modifications, painting and coating and asset management.

A special mention was made in introducing the Falcon Trunnion Ball Valve designed and created by the company.

The official ceremony was followed by the Victory Song with the youth singers.

Tony Quinlan- Alexander Valve & Supply (AVS) COO

Ken Braget CEO/President AVS ,Ian Arcand CEO, Chief George Arcand Jr., Kris VanderBurg, Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Business Corp and Honourable Rick Wilson, UCP Minister of Idigenous Relations.

Colin Wadsworth, AVS Manufacturing Manager looking on as Chief George Arcand Jr presses the start button with Ken Braget CEO/President of AVS.

Chief George Arcand Jr.

Colin Wadsworth, Manufacturing Manager providing a tour

Nolan Arcand- Master of Ceremonies

Ken Braget- CEO/President- Alexander Valve & Supply