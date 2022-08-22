Morinville Veterinary Clinic holds craft fair and dog show for a cause

Aug 22, 2022 Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville News, People 0

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic held its first Craft Fair and Dog Show on Saturday.

Registered participants in the show were from the local area, Ponoka and Langley B.C.

Categories in the fun show consisted of Best Trick, Best Costume, Obedience, Fluffiest Dog, Loudest Bark, Goodest Girl, Bestest Boy and Top Dog.

In the Bestest Boy entry, a 3-legged dog named Ace, a Blue Heeler Border Collie Mix, was the winner. Owner Crystal Winter from Langley was ecstatic with the Ribbon award, the bag of goodies and for being able to be a part of the event. She said it was all worth the trip from Langley to be a part of it.

A little Papillon dog named Dodger won the Loudest Bark Ribbon Award.
The owner, Audrey Murley and her husband travelled from Ponoka to register their two dogs in the event.

The Top Dog winner was a German Sheppard by the name of Kenai. Owner Emily Mehok said Kenai also received a ribbon for Obedience.
Ribbons were presented by Gail Cooper.

There were more than 15 vendors on site with a variety of items for sale, from canning, wooden signs, clothing, jewelry, fun cups and mugs and also freebies for dog owners.

Proceeds from the dog show, photo booth and concession stand are going towards the OSCAR Fund, an account used to help low-income pet owners pay for their pet’s veterinary needs in the case of emergency situations.

German Shephard Kenai won the Ribbon for Obedience and was Top Dog in the Dog Show.
Marley, an English Springer Spaniel, was the winner in the Best Costume Contest.
One of the entries in the Best Costume Contest.
Ace in the Best Costume Contest.
Loudest Dog Ribbon went to Dodger, a Papillon Dog from Ponoka. Presenting the ribbon to Audrey Murley is Gail Cooper.
Contestant in the Best Costume contest.
Ace, a Blue Heeler Border Collie Mix from Langley BC won the Best Boy Ribbon award.
Ace received his Ribbon Award by Gail Cooper with owner Crystal Winter.
Gail Cooper presenting Marley and owner Tim Loewen with the Best Costume Ribbon award.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.