Morinville Veterinary Clinic holds craft fair and dog show for a cause

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic held its first Craft Fair and Dog Show on Saturday.

Registered participants in the show were from the local area, Ponoka and Langley B.C.

Categories in the fun show consisted of Best Trick, Best Costume, Obedience, Fluffiest Dog, Loudest Bark, Goodest Girl, Bestest Boy and Top Dog.

In the Bestest Boy entry, a 3-legged dog named Ace, a Blue Heeler Border Collie Mix, was the winner. Owner Crystal Winter from Langley was ecstatic with the Ribbon award, the bag of goodies and for being able to be a part of the event. She said it was all worth the trip from Langley to be a part of it.

A little Papillon dog named Dodger won the Loudest Bark Ribbon Award.

The owner, Audrey Murley and her husband travelled from Ponoka to register their two dogs in the event.

The Top Dog winner was a German Sheppard by the name of Kenai. Owner Emily Mehok said Kenai also received a ribbon for Obedience.

Ribbons were presented by Gail Cooper.

There were more than 15 vendors on site with a variety of items for sale, from canning, wooden signs, clothing, jewelry, fun cups and mugs and also freebies for dog owners.

Proceeds from the dog show, photo booth and concession stand are going towards the OSCAR Fund, an account used to help low-income pet owners pay for their pet’s veterinary needs in the case of emergency situations.