Redwater RCMP issue 75 violations in one-day safety initiative

submitted by Redwater RCMP
On August 18, 2022, from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., Officers from Redwater Detachment, Redwater RCMP Provincial Traffic Unit, Sturgeon County Peace Officers, and Thorhild County Peace Officers partnered up on a traffic safety initiative focusing on Highway 63 and Highway 28.
In total, 13 officers worked in partnership increasing visibility and enforcement efforts.
Officers issued 75 violations including:
- 42 Speeding – High Speed was 143
- 2 Distracted Driving – Cell Phone.
16 Mandatory Alcohol Screening testes were performed.
“ As we strive to increase safety on our area Highways, Redwater RCMP are committed to continuing joint initiatives such as these,” says Sergeant Jeff Sehn of the Redwater RCMP Detachment.
