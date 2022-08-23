CFIB launching Workplace Wellness initiative

by Morinville Online Staff

A recent Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) indicates that 78 per cent of Canadian businesses are still dealing with pandemic stress. As such, CFIB, in partnership with Nexim Canada, is launching an online initiative – Workplace Wellness – to provide resources and tools to support business owners in achieving wellness in their business.

The hub includes free articles, webinars, printable posters and templates to create a disconnect from work policy and respectful workplace guidelines.

“The pandemic forced small business owners to carry a lot of additional stress on their shoulders. Even though we hope to be on the other side of the pandemic, the majority are still feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. At the same time, we are hearing from our members that mental health concerns have also increased for employees and that broaching this topic is not always easy,” said CFIB Senior Vice-President of National Affairs Corinne Pohlmann. “That’s why CFIB developed an online hub where business owners can get information and tools to help them add or enhance wellness in their workplace.”

The recent CFIB survey indicates nearly four in five (78%) small business owners are still dealing with pandemic stress. That rises to 91 per cent for those in hospitality and social services, and 90 per cent for those in enterprise and administrative management and 88 per cent for those in the information, arts and recreation sectors.

CFIB research shows three in ten (31%) small business owners have already increased the availability of mental health resources and information for their employees since the start of the pandemic.

“We hope this new initiative will make it easier for owners to incorporate wellness practices into their workplace, as it could help reduce the likelihood of employees going on short- and long-term disability. In small businesses, in particular, the absence of even one employee has a big impact on business operations, but it can also be personal for many small business owners whose staff often consists of friends or even family members,” Pohlmann said.

Business owners can access CFIB’s Workplace Wellness online.