Letter: Fundraiser coming up for Morinville athlete

Editor:

Tammy Charpentier is an amazing Morinville local woman that has an opportunity to put our town on the map in the bodybuilding world. Tammy is a breast cancer survivor and a very fit 52-year-old woman who is planning to compete at the Canadian National Pro Qualifier in Toronto in October of this year to obtain an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Card.

This has been her goal for the past six years, and she is working insanely hard to make sure it comes to fruition. She battled through breast cancer to win 1st place in Open Class, 1st place in Masters 35, and 1st place in Masters 45, as well as the Overall Physique Championship at Paramount Performance’s 2021 Alberta Open. Earning her Pro Card at the Canadian National Pro Qualifier in Toronto this year will be the final step in her courageous journey, and she will need support to make it happen.

The competition is expensive, with specific diet, required training facilities, coaches, and other critical expenses. To help Tammy with the costs related to this competition and support this inspiring local community member, there will be a silent auction held on Saturday, August 27th at 3 pm. This auction will be held at the Rednex Bar and Grill in Morinville. There will be karaoke as well, and the chance to meet with some other inspiring bodybuilders, including Juan Nitti (CBBF Bodybuilder, CBBF National Judge, and the current coach of Team Nitro) as well as Jody Courchene Johnson, the current Women’s physique IFBB Pro.

Another great way to help support Tammy is to email tammytotoronto@gmail.com for information on how you can donate to help Tammy achieve her dream. Any proceeds not used for the competition will be donated to help with Cancer Research. Please join us and help Tammy achieve her dream!

Chuck Hunter

Publisher’s Note: We did a video story on Tammy Charpentier last year. You can find her story below.