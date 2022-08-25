Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of the photos that our and your camera lenses captured over this past week.

Mick Mahon Jr. sent us this photo of Saturday night’s storm taken at Heritage Lake.





Joe Jacob sent us this photo of the Morinville Legion Golf Tournament winners Eugene, Liezel, Kevin and Darren and a screenshot of the event sponsors, who they are thankful for.

A house sparrow flaps its wings to adjust its balance on a shrub. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Veterinary Clinic held its first Craft Fair and Dog Show on Saturday. German Shephard Kenai won the Ribbon for Obedience and was Top Dog in the Dog Show. – Lucie Roy Photo

Marley, an English Springer Spaniel, was the winner in the Best Costume Contest. – Lucie Roy Photo

Ace in the Best Costume Contest. – Lucie Roy Photo

Loudest Dog Ribbon went to Dodger, a Papillon Dog from Ponoka. Presenting the ribbon to Audrey Murley is Gail Cooper. – Lucie Roy Photo

Goodest Girl Ribbon award was presented to Maple, a Burmese Mountain dog with owner Jocelyn Lazowski. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Alexander Valve & Supply manufacturing facility at Alexander First Nation held its grand opening on Friday, August 19, with more than 200 in attendance. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Ken Braget CEO/President AVS ,Ian Arcand CEO, Chief George Arcand Jr., Kris VanderBurg, Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Business Corp and Honourable Rick Wilson, UCP Minister of Indigenous Relations. You can read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Alexander First Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. poses with Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma prior to the final Grand Entry of this year’s traditional pow wow. Chief Arcand gave Mayor Boersma the honour of carrying the Eagle Staff and walking by his side in the grand entry. – Photo courtesy of Mayor Boersma.

Alexander First Nation’s Treaty Days included a traditional pow wow with two grand entries on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year’s traditional pow wow included 17 drum groups and more than 300 dancers dancing in elaborate regalia over the six Grand Entries. Sunday marked the 145 anniversary of the signing of Treaty 6. A special monument unveiling occurred at the Alberta Legislature earlier in the day.

Friday Evening, Aug. 20 – Photos By Lucie Roy

Sunday Evening, Aug. 21 – Photos by Stephen Dafoe