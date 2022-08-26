Morinville golfer off to national finals in Nova Scotia this fall

submitted

Dan Stephen, Clarke Ball and Dan Requa of St. Albert, PGA Pro Scott Langcaster of Morinville and Jason Branton of Edmonton, won the Alberta North Regional Final of the RBC PGA Scramble. The team will now have the opportunity to win a Canadian National Championship.

The team representing Cardiff Golf and Country Club finished ahead of 21 teams at the regional final tournament hosted at Wolf Creek Golf Resort in Ponoka, to earn a trip to the national final at prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Inverness, Nova Scotia in early October.

The key to winning for Dan Requa, a teacher from St. Albert, was making birdie on their final hole to clinch the top spot on the leaderboard.

“On the very last hole we figured we had to birdie to win and ended up driving the green on a par four,” said Requa. “We started getting really excited because we thought we did it (after making the birdie), but we didn’t know for sure until we were in the clubhouse. We didn’t look at the scoreboard all day because it would make us nervous.”

The team qualified for the 18-hole RBC PGA Scramble regional tournament by winning a local qualifier at Cardiff Golf and Country Club earlier this summer. The team-focused scramble format considers the handicap of each golfer when calculating their final score, allowing anyone who has a registered Golf Canada handicap the chance to participate and win.

The group will compete against 20 teams from all over the country at the October final.

“We live and breathe golf,” said Requa. “Cabot is one of the greatest places you can play in the entire world, let alone Canada. That’s why when we saw this RBC PGA Scramble, we got gitty and knew we had to play and make it to the final. We are so pumped.”

In 2022, golfers from across the country competed in over 160 RBC PGA Scramble local qualifiers. For more information on the RBC PGA Scramble, visit rbcpgascramble.com