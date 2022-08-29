Council appoints Naleen Narayan as Morinville’s new CAO

Naleen Narayan will start as Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Morinville on Sept. 28.

submitted by the Town of Morinville

After a comprehensive recruitment process, Mayor Simon Boersma, on behalf of Council, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naleen Narayan as Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Morinville, effective September 28, 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Naleen Narayan as our new Chief Administrative Officer,” says Mayor Simon Boersma. ” His leadership skills, vision and experience spoke to the qualities we were looking for in our ideal candidate. I am confident that Mr. Narayan will skillfully lead Administration in advancing Council’s strategic plan and ensuring we provide Morinville residents with effective and efficient day-to-day operations.”

Mr. Narayan has a diverse background in executive leadership with both the private and public sector. He has spent more than 20 years in First Nations municipal management and economic development with extensive experience in leading strategic investment and financial initiatives with First Nations councils. He holds bachelor degrees in both Education and Science from the University of Alberta. Most recently, Mr. Narayan was the Chief Executive Officer for the Kwikwetlem First Nation Enterprises LTD.

“I am excited and humbled to be Morinville’s new Chief Administrator Officer. I view myself as someone who is always seeking engagement and look forward to establishing a rapport with residents, Council, Administration, and regional partners. I hope to create new opportunities to advance Morinville’s aspirations in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Mr. Narayan. “It is obvious that Council is passionate about Morinville’s future, and I hope to be an integral part of the vision. I am passionate and proud to consider myself an Albertan for over 50 years and feel this opportunity will allow me to give back to this beautiful Province that has given my family so much.”

Ms. Michelle Hay will continue to serve as Interim Chief Administrative Officer until the official transition of office when she will resume her role as General Manager of Administrative Services. Council wishes to thank Michelle for her commendable work in leading the organization for the interim.