Morinville RCMP seek public assistance in identifying Home Hardware break-in suspects

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Aug. 28, 2022, at just after 5: 30 a.m., the Morinville Home Hardware was broken into. Two Caucasian males wearing dark clothing broke into the store and stole tools.

The males fled the area in a white GMC truck. Morinville RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspects and or vehicles.

Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 if you have any information or If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.